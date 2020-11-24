Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 killed as car falls into ditch in TN

The four, in the age group of 39-41, were proceeding to Karur from Perundurai to Karur when the mishap occurred near Pallakapalayam in Kodumudi. All were crushed to death on the spot, police said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:01 IST
4 killed as car falls into ditch in TN

Four people died when the car in which they were travelling went out of control of the driver and fell into a 10-feet deep ditch in the district on Tuesday, police said. The four, in the age group of 39-41, were proceeding to Karur from Perundurai to Karur when the mishap occurred near Pallakapalayam in Kodumudi.

All were crushed to death on the spot, police said. In another road accident, twenty-five passengers, including eight women, were injured when a government-owned transport corporation bus capsized near Perundurai on Tuesday.

The driver of the Salem-bound bus lost control while trying to negotiate a curve near Vavikadai, police said. Two seriously injured had been admitted at the Government Headquarters Hospital here and others at the government hospital in Perundurai, they added.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Klopp sings Firmino's praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp compared his team to an orchestra and said on Tuesday that his versatile forward Roberto Firmino always hits the right notes even if he is not scoring. Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches ...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...

Feliz Navidad? Coronavirus Christmas could limit parties in Spain, newspaper says

The Spanish government is to propose a different Christmas and New Year under coronavirus restrictions with just six people at parties, although it hopes the soul and spirit of the festive season will still shine, El Mundo newspaper reporte...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020