Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin climbs towards all-time high after topping $19,000

Its 2020 gains have prompted some investors to claim the cryptocurrency could more than quintuple in price to as high as $100,000 in a year, drawing eye rolls from sceptics who say it is a purely speculative asset. Analysts say bitcoin's limited supply of 21 million makes it a good hedge against inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:09 IST
Bitcoin climbs towards all-time high after topping $19,000

Bitcoin moved to within a whisker of its all-time high on Tuesday, after hitting $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 4.8% at $19,225, just shy of its all-time record of $19,666 hit in December 2017. Bitcoin has gained around 25% in the last two weeks alone, and is up around 160% this year.

Fuelling its rally have been demand for riskier assets amid unprecedented stimulus programmes to counter the COVID-19 hit; hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation; and expectations cryptocurrencies will win wider acceptance as a method of payments. Bitcoin's 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous gains and equally sharp drops. Its markets and price discovery is highly opaque compared with traditional assets such as stocks or bonds,

"My base-case scenario is that we will break the 2017 high and hold above it," said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at FX brokerage Think Markets. "But if you get an immediate rejection above the all-time, that would raise the possibility of a correction." Smaller digital currencies such as ethereum and XRP - which often move in tandem with bitcoin - took a breather after gaining sharply in recent days.

Crypto markets have matured since bitcoin's December 2017 peak, attracting a greater number of large investors such as family offices and hedge funds. Its 2020 gains have prompted some investors to claim the cryptocurrency could more than quintuple in price to as high as $100,000 in a year, drawing eye rolls from sceptics who say it is a purely speculative asset.

Analysts say bitcoin's limited supply of 21 million makes it a good hedge against inflation. Some investors think the value of traditional currencies will fall as governments and central banks unleash massive stimulus packages to support economies hit by COVID-19. Yet bitcoin's gains have continued even as gold - traditionally a go-to hedge against inflation - has slipped, with a resurgent pandemic making global growth and inflation recovery a more distant prospect.

Gold has shed 3.6% this month, versus bitcoin's 40% gain. Bullish investors cited expectations that bitcoin would achieve mass use as a means of payment - something it has so far failed to do - as a reason for the divergence.

Mainstream companies such as PayPal have embraced cryptocurrencies, sparking hopes bitcoin would become widely used and thus more valuable. "With BTC one is also long a global currency which is now not just a easily accessible store of value but also a convenient payment mechanism," said Michael Hall at Nickel Digital Asset Management, a crypto fund in London.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...

OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.The new update fixes the small probability fl...

Soccer-Klopp sings Firmino's praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp compared his team to an orchestra and said on Tuesday that his versatile forward Roberto Firmino always hits the right notes even if he is not scoring. Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches ...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020