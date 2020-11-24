Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRB Infra gets completion certificate for road project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:33 IST
IRB Infra gets completion certificate for road project

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said that the Agra-Etawah build-operate-transfer project has been issued completion certificate

"Etawah BOT Project implemented by AE Tollway Ltd (SPV) which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT, has been issued a completion certificate by the competent authority," the company said in a statement

Consequently, toll rates for the SPV would be increased by 70 per cent and the SPV will collect toll at revised rates on this project, it said.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Accept TN cabinet recommendation, release Rajiv Gandhi case

Expressing concern over the delay in releasing the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK on Tuesday urged Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to set them at liberty, accepting...

Sterling gains as risk sentiment improves

Demand for riskier assets on Tuesday kept sterling close to the two-month high it reached the day before, with investors also hoping this weeks Brexit talks will result in a deal.News on Monday that AstraZenecas potential COVID-19 vaccine c...

UP cabinet proposes naming airport in Ayodhya after Lord Ram

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya after Lord RamIn a statement issued here on Tuesday, the UP Government said that the state cabinet cleared the proposal to name the airport in Ay...

Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq very critical: Health bulletin

All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiqs was very critical on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin. The 83-year-old is suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Lucknow o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020