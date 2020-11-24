IRB Infra gets completion certificate for road project

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said that the Agra-Etawah build-operate-transfer project has been issued completion certificate

"Etawah BOT Project implemented by AE Tollway Ltd (SPV) which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT, has been issued a completion certificate by the competent authority," the company said in a statement

Consequently, toll rates for the SPV would be increased by 70 per cent and the SPV will collect toll at revised rates on this project, it said.