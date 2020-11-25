Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shipsy raises USD 6 mn in funding from Surge, Info Edge

"Owing to a substantial increase in the demand for our solution, it was important to leverage the momentum and look out for global investment partners in our next leg of our journey," Shipsy co-founder and CEO Soham Chokshi said. The money raised in the Series A funding round will help fuel growth and enable to continue aggressive geographical expansion, besides investing in product innovation, Chokshi added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:52 IST
Shipsy raises USD 6 mn in funding from Surge, Info Edge

Shipsy on Wednesday said it has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 44.3 crore) in a funding round, co-led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge, and existing investor, Info Edge. Shipsy is a SaaS (software as a service) based firm that helps shippers and logistics companies to digitise and automate their operations.

The platform helps shippers reduce freight costs by automating and digitising freight negotiations, reducing incidental charges, significantly improving shipping turnaround time. This helps minimise working capital loss for shippers through advanced machine learning models. "Owing to a substantial increase in the demand for our solution, it was important to leverage the momentum and look out for global investment partners in our next leg of our journey," Shipsy co-founder and CEO Soham Chokshi said.

The money raised in the Series A funding round will help fuel growth and enable to continue aggressive geographical expansion, besides investing in product innovation, Chokshi added. Shipsy was co-founded in June 2015, by Soham Chokshi, Dhruv Agarwal, Himanshu Gupta, and Sahil Arora.

It has raised about Rs 10 crore till date and has customers across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, North Africa, Singapore and Malaysia. "While we have run our venture profitably, it was critical for us to partner with like-minded global investors in our journey as we venture into larger markets," Chokshi added.

The company said its revenue has grown over 3-fold in the last year and a half. It has substantially increased its customer base by over 2x over the lockdown period as enterprises look out for a digital solution to manage shipments. In November last year, BSE-listed Info Edge - in a regulatory filing - had said it had entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 5 crore in Llama Logisol - which operates Shipsy.

Commenting on the follow-on fundraise, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge, said the product has seen great adoption from large Indian as well as overseas corporates with significant cost reduction for them. "We are excited to continue backing the team as Shipsy is evolving into a global business-to-business (B2B) product being built and scaled from India," he added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demise

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, ...

Ahmed Patel kept Congress together in difficult times, says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel while saying that he kept the Congress party together during difficult times. He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man. He kept the Co...

Shilpa Shetty shares 'food for thought' as she picks out lemons from kitchen garden

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday treated fans to a glimpse of well-maintained kitchen garden as she picks out lemons, and provides fans food for thought. The Baazigar star posted a short clip on Instagram in which she is seen flaunti...

England soccer star Grealish admits to 2 driving offenses

England soccer player Jack Grealish pleaded guilty to two driving offenses, the first coming in March during lockdown in Britain when a witness said he found the Aston Villa captain slurring his words after crashing his car. Entering pleas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020