HDFC Bank m-cap surges past Rs 8 lakh cr mark
The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank went past Rs 8 lakh crore in early trade on Wednesday, making it the first domestic lender to achieve the feat. So far this year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 15.11 per cent..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:54 IST
The market capitalization of HDFC Bank went past Rs 8 lakh crore in early trade on Wednesday, making it the first domestic lender to achieve the feat. The company's market valuation rose to Rs 8,05,742 crore on the BSE.
Shares of the company jumped 1.76 percent to its one-year high of Rs 1,464 on the BSE. HDFC Bank is the third most valued domestic firm in terms of market capitalization.
Reliance Industries Limited with a market capitalization of Rs 13,30,633.76 crore is the country's most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 10,13,819.30 crore valuation. So far this year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 15.11 percent.
