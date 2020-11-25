Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expanded French business support to cost 1.6 bln euros per month

An expansion of a government compensation scheme for businesses forced to close under coronavirus restrictions will cost 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) per month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday. In a televised address to the nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the country would start easing its COVID-19 lockdown this weekend so shops could reopen heading into the crunch holiday season.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:29 IST
Expanded French business support to cost 1.6 bln euros per month
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An expansion of a government compensation scheme for businesses forced to close under coronavirus restrictions will cost 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) per month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

In a televised address to the nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the country would start easing its COVID-19 lockdown this weekend so shops could reopen heading into the crunch holiday season. However, restaurants, cafes, hotels and gyms would have to remain shut, although they could benefit from tax-free state handouts of up 10,000 euros per month or 20% of their revenues at the same time last year within a limit of 100,000 euros.

Until now compensation was limited to 10,000 euros per month. "This scheme will last as long as the administration closures are in force. It affects 200,000 companies and will cost the public finances 1.6 billion euros per month," Le Maire said on France Inter radio.

A finance ministry official told Reuters the extra spending would be covered by a 5 billion euro margin built into the last update to the 2020 budget, which was rushed through parliament this month after France went into its second lockdown this year. The government has had to repeatedly tear up its budget plans this year as the costs related to containing the economic fallout of the crisis spiralled higher.

Le Maire said he still expected the euro zone's second-biggest economy to rebound by 6% in 2021, after cutting the outlook last week.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's IT and business services mkt to reach USD 13 bn by Dec 2020: IDC

Indias IT and business services market is expected to grow 5.4 per cent annually to reach USD 13 billion by December this year, research firm IDC said. The segment grew 5.3 per cent year-on-year y-o-y in January-June H1 2020 period as compa...

Erdogan says government will implement reform with nationalist allies

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his AK Party government will carry out reforms of the justice system together with its nationalist allies.We are accelerating implementing judicial reforms, Erdogan said in a speech to...

Development of water infrastructure crucial to expanding access to water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the maintenance and development of water infrastructure are crucial to expanding access to all South Africans across the board.Our political guidance and direction are pre...

Soccer-Bayern Munich's Lewandowski, Flick head FIFA awards shortlist

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and coach Hans-Dieter Flick have been named on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Football Awards after their treble-winning campaign last season, world soccers governing body announced on Wednesday.Lew...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020