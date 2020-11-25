Left Menu
India's crude steel output rises 0.9 pc to 9 MT in Oct: worldsteel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's crude steel output increased marginally by 0.9 per cent to 9.058 million tonne (MT) in October 2020, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel). The country had produced 8.981 MT crude steel during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.

"Crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to worldsteel was 161.890 MT in October 2020, a 7 per cent increase compared to 151.248 MT in October 2019. "Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's figures are estimates that may be revised with next month's production update," worldsteel said.

According to the worldsteel data, China registered a 12.7 per cent year-on-year growth in steel output to 92.202 MT during October 2020, compared to 81.781 MT in the same period last year. The US production stood at 6.143 MT of crude steel in October 2020, down 15.3 per cent from 7.250 MT.

Japan's output slipped 11.7 per cent to 7.200 MT of crude steel from 8.150 MT a year ago. South Korea's steel production fell 1.8 per cent to 5.859 MT for the month under review, as compared to 5.964 MT in the year-ago period.

Germany's crude steel output rose 3.1 per cent to 3.417 MT as against 3.315 MT. Italy's crude steel production was 2.119 MT in October 2020, down 4.6 per cent from 2.222 MT a year ago.

France produced 1.065 MT of crude steel in October 2020, 9.9 per cent lower from the year-ago period. Spain's steel production stood at 1.113 MT, a fall of 7.7 per cent year-on-year. "Brazil produced 2.784 MT of crude steel in October 2020, up by 3.5 per cent from October 2019. Turkey's crude steel production for October 2020 was at 3.208 MT, up 19.4 per cent from October 2019," worldsteel said.

