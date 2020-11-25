NIIT Ranked Among Training Industry's Top 20 Companies, 2020

Atlanta (Georgia) [United States] / New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it is has been featured in the 2020 Top Training Companies™ list for the information technology (IT) training sector of the learning and development (L&D) market. NIIT has been featured on this list for eleven years. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. Selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

* Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses. * Leadership and innovation in IT training.

* Company size and growth potential. * Strength of clients and geographic reach.

"This year's Top 20 IT Training Companies quickly adapted to organizations' changing work environments to provide content through various modalities to meet the needs of learners working from home," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These modalities include immersive learning approaches such as virtual labs, virtual instruction through a variety of technology platforms and on-demand learning. These companies continue to modify their delivery to ensure learners are receiving the best training that work with their schedule." "We are honored to be recognized among the top companies in IT training by Training Industry for eleven years and counting. Information Technology Training is in our DNA. As the ongoing pandemic brought in-person training to an abrupt halt, NIIT helped many of our technology customers pivot to virtualized modes of delivery almost overnight," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)