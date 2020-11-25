Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investor wealth tanks Rs 2.24 lakh cr as markets tumble after 3-day rally

Investors' wealth declined by Rs 2,24,978.33 crore on Wednesday as equity markets tumbled from record highs on profit-booking. "After posting a strong rally in last few sessions, market turned negative from all-time high levels in today's session and ended 1.5 per cent lower as profit-booking emerged across all indices.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:54 IST
Investor wealth tanks Rs 2.24 lakh cr as markets tumble after 3-day rally

Investors' wealth declined by Rs 2,24,978.33 crore on Wednesday as equity markets tumbled from record highs on profit-booking. Snapping a three-session winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 694.92 points or 1.56 per cent lower at 43,828.10. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 2,24,978.33 crore to stand at Rs 1,72,56,942.95 crore. "After posting a strong rally in last few sessions, market turned negative from all-time high levels in today's session and ended 1.5 per cent lower as profit-booking emerged across all indices. Investors shrugged off the positive global cues as investors remained cautious and booked profit at prevailing rich market valuation," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking. Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.22 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints. On the other hand, ONGC, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank were the gainers. In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices declined up to 1.76 per cent. At the BSE, 1,662 companies declined, while 1,126 advanced and 176 remained unchanged. BSE telecom, realty, bankex, healthcare, auto and capital goods indices tumbled up to 2.20 per cent, while oil and gas closed higher. "The market rally which was led by developments on vaccine and FPI inflows came to a halt today due to profit booking across sectors in the second half of the trading session," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslims react with caution to UP govt's ordinance against conversion for marriage

With the Uttar Pradesh government clearing a draft ordinance to deal with religious conversions solely for marriage, Muslim leaders on Wednesday reacted with caution, saying it should be ensured that it does not infringe upon the constituti...

US News Roundup: U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day with hospitals already full; Severe storm in Arlington, Texas causes damage to property and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day with hospitals already fullDaily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country al...

Niti releases compendium on COVID practices by states/UTs

Government think tank&#160;Niti Aayog on Wednesday released a compendium of practices that states and union territories have adopted for containing and managing the outbreak of coronavirus. The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member&#...

Claiming to be BJP MLA’s daughter-in-law, woman alleges harassment by him

A 32-year-old woman who had sat on a dharna at the district collectorate here alleging police inaction in lodging a case of harassment against the local BJP MLA, started a hunger strike on Wednesday. Claiming to be a daughter-in-law of BJP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020