Taken all precautionary measure to tackle cyclone impact: NLC India

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:56 IST
Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): NLC India Ltd on Wednesday said ithas taken all precautionary measures at its facilities andensured preparedness in sectors, including mining and powergeneration, in view of cyclone Nivar all set to cross theEastern coast

Individual teams have been set up to monitor andtackle the situation.A control room, which will function roundthe clock, has also been set up to coordinate with governmentauthorities, an official told PTI

"The company is also ready to meet therequirements of safety of the people in neighbouring villagesbesides extending support to the district administration," hesaid.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME

