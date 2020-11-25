Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBIL

The government on Wednesday approved merger of crisis-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) and said there will be no further restrictions on withdrawal of deposits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:10 IST
Govt approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBIL
Representative image Image Credit:

The government on Wednesday approved merger of crisis-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) and said there will be no further restrictions on withdrawal of deposits. The Union Cabinet has approved the merger of the LVB with DBS Bank India Limited, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters, adding the decision will provide comfort to 20 lakh depositors and protect the services of 4,000 employees.

"Cabinet approves Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Limited; with this there will no further restrictions on the depositors regarding withdrawal of their deposits," the official spokesperson said in a tweet. The minister said that those responsible for deteriorating financial health of the LVB would be penalised.

The government had earlier on November 17 on the advice of the RBI imposed a 30-day moratorium on the crisis-ridden LVB restricting cash withdrawal at Rs 25,000 per depositor. The RBI simultaneously placed in public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBIL, a banking company incorporated in India under Companies Act, 2013, and having its Registered Office at New Delhi.

The Reserve Bank had also superseded the board of the LVB and appointed T N Manoharan, former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, as administrator of the bank for 30 days. LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank which has run into rough weather during this year. In March, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium. The government rescued Yes Bank by asking state-run State Bank of India to infuse Rs 7,250 crore and take 45 per cent stake in the bank.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslims react with caution to UP govt's ordinance against conversion for marriage

With the Uttar Pradesh government clearing a draft ordinance to deal with religious conversions solely for marriage, Muslim leaders on Wednesday reacted with caution, saying it should be ensured that it does not infringe upon the constituti...

US News Roundup: U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day with hospitals already full; Severe storm in Arlington, Texas causes damage to property and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day with hospitals already fullDaily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country al...

Niti releases compendium on COVID practices by states/UTs

Government think tank&#160;Niti Aayog on Wednesday released a compendium of practices that states and union territories have adopted for containing and managing the outbreak of coronavirus. The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member&#...

Claiming to be BJP MLA’s daughter-in-law, woman alleges harassment by him

A 32-year-old woman who had sat on a dharna at the district collectorate here alleging police inaction in lodging a case of harassment against the local BJP MLA, started a hunger strike on Wednesday. Claiming to be a daughter-in-law of BJP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020