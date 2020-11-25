Cyclone Nivar: Ashok Leyland closes Chennai plant as precautionary measure

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has closed the Chennai plant as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Nivar which is expected to cross the coast later tonight, a company official said on Wednesday. The city-based heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer expects to resume operations at the facility from November 27, company President-Human Resources, NV Balachandar said.

"Our Chennai plant is closed due to the cyclone as a precautionary measure.We expect to resume operations from November 27....as per the emergency protocols all preventive measures for the cyclone are in place," he said in a statement. "At the moment, we do not foresee any delay for fulfilling our existing order book," he said.