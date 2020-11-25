KONE Elevator India among '100 Best Companies for Women'

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): KONE Elevator India on Wednesday said it has entered the list of '100 Best Companies for Women in India' in recognition of the commitment of the company to build sustainable careers for women. The company was recognised so by city-based AVTAR Group and Working Mother Media for the fifth successive time making it into the 'Hall of Fame'.

KONE Elevator, in a statement, said it has introduced several initiatives that help build women-inclusive workplace, including mentorship, wellbeing programmes and growth opportunities, among others, to ensure work-life balance. Speaking on the occasion, KONE Elevator India, MD, Amit Gossain said, "This recognition is testimony of the company's pioneering initiatives that help women build a successful career and offer them a well chalked out growth path." "We will continue to create an atmosphere of inclusion and gender equality and we hope that this will encourage more women to join and stay in our team," he added.