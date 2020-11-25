Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtual Events Platform Airmeet Launches Multi-Track Event Format, Good for Mega-Conferences with Exhibition Booths

All-in-one, secure, simple, and scalable virtual events hosting platform Airmeet, today unveiled a new format which supports multi-track events for organisers to host large-scale, grand, and stunning virtual conferences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:00 IST
Virtual Events Platform Airmeet Launches Multi-Track Event Format, Good for Mega-Conferences with Exhibition Booths
Airmeet logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 25 ( ANI/PRNewswire): All-in-one, secure, simple, and scalable virtual events hosting platform Airmeet, today unveiled a new format which supports multi-track events for organisers to host large-scale, grand, and stunning virtual conferences. Catering to enterprise businesses and media companies, the setup is designed to provide an immersive, rich, and hassle-free event engagement experience to its users.

With a capability of supporting up to 1 lakh concurrent attendees, the conference format allows organizers to effectively make their brand presence a lot better, showcase their sponsors, offer exhibitor booths, and get sponsorships. "We are already seeing an irreversible behaviour change among event organizers and an exponential rise in, what we call, 'Digitally native events'. The virtual summits format has been a part of the vision since we started and we are doubling down on our efforts now," said Lalit Mangal, co-founder, Airmeet.

Going beyond traditional online event platforms, Airmeet's innovative design includes features such as - * Reception area with a branded banner, information of what is live on stages, sponsorships in tiers, a people's tab with participants card on hover, and the event chat

* Arena for exclusive booth spaces that can be taken up by partners and sponsors enabling them to cut through the clutter and privately engage with attendees showing interest in their offerings. * Schedule and Stage where people can browse through ongoing and upcoming events happening across multiple stages. Attendees can choose the sessions they want to join and can bookmark them to receive email reminders.

* Social lounge with a ballroom-style virtual round table seating freely accessible throughout the event irrespective of the live sessions in the different stages allowing for building new connections. Expanding their tech tangent with the Conference Format, Airmeet is continuing to empower marketers, community managers and event organisers to successfully host a wide variety of events virtually.

Having become a true confluence of a smooth interface focused on fluid communication and scalability of operations, Airmeet is helping brands and knowledge professionals to intimately connect through the power of digital events without logistical limitations. The company recently raised a Series A funding valued at 12 million USD and is utilizing the funds for tech advancement and expansion. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greek-operated tanker hit by mine at Saudi terminal

A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday.The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operat...

Xi finally congratulates Biden; hopes US, China will uphold spirit of non-confrontation

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on winning the presidential election, expressing hope that the two countries will uphold the spirit of non-confrontation and advance the healthy and stable develop...

A child infected with HIV every 100 seconds, new UN report reveals

Prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest amongst key affected populations, and in 2019, a little less than half of children worldwide did not have access to life-saving treatment, UNICEF said in a new report...

GST officers arrest alleged mastermind for creating 115 fake firms to avail Rs 50 cr ITC

GST officers in Vadodara have arrested an alleged mastermind who is charged of creating 115 fake firms to avail input tax credit ITC worth Rs 50.24 crore fraudulently by issuing fake invoices, sources said on Wednesday. As part of a natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020