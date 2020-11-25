Left Menu
Development News Edition

GJEPC starts 4-day virtual buyer-seller meet

Global travel may be impacted till mid-2021 and virtual platforms would be one way to create more business opportunities and ensure that business does not suffer," Kumar said in a statement. Virtual meets have been a successful ongoing series initiated by the Council and this platform has unlocked opportunities by reaching out to buyers from not only the traditionally strong export markets like the US, UK, Europe, Middle East and Hong Kong/China, but also non-traditional ones such as Latin America, Eastern Europe and many more.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:17 IST
GJEPC starts 4-day virtual buyer-seller meet

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Wednesday inaugurated a four-day virtual buyer-seller meet that aims to reach out to buyers from both existing and new export markets. Commerce and Industry Joint Secretary Suresh Kumar said that although the gems and jewellery sector has taken a severe beating during this pandemic, in the last couple of months lots of up shoots have been witnessed. Compared to September, the trade has increased 125 per cent in October. "With the line-up of festivities in November, we will see a further increase in business in the last two quarters. Global travel may be impacted till mid-2021 and virtual platforms would be one way to create more business opportunities and ensure that business does not suffer," Kumar said in a statement.

Virtual meets have been a successful ongoing series initiated by the Council and this platform has unlocked opportunities by reaching out to buyers from not only the traditionally strong export markets like the US, UK, Europe, Middle East and Hong Kong/China, but also non-traditional ones such as Latin America, Eastern Europe and many more.  “Even during the pandemic, diamonds and diamond jewellery have remained the ultimate symbols of love and have outperformed other luxury categories. Revenge shopping by consumers across key markets have proved advantageous for the category. The imminent promise of a vaccine bodes well for our industry and we will enter 2021 on a high note of optimism,” GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said. The Diamond Studded Jewellery VBSM is attended by 20 international buyers from ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­the UK, Russia-CIS, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Lebanon, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Kuwait.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the goal of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government. The aim of the new ...

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured, and he has been ordered held in secure juvenile detention rather than being released to his parents. Court Commissioner J.C. Moore on...

Soccer-Diego Costa's injury misery drags on

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis less than a week after returning from injury, continuing the Brazilians bad luck with injuries. With Luis Suarez still out due to COVID-19, Costa was expected ...

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - website

Iran has exchanged a jailed British-Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Irans state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020