Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19:Goa makes screening of air, rail passengers mandatory

"All the passengers arriving at the airport and railway stations in Goa will be subjected to compulsory thermal screening," the SOPs read. Only those who pass through such screening may go home or to their destination, the order said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 00:05 IST
COVID-19:Goa makes screening of air, rail passengers mandatory

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Goa government on Wednesday made it mandatory for the passengers arriving at the state's airport and railway stations to undergo thermal screening. The government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to this effect on Wednesday.

The order said that in view of the spread of COVID-19 due to the rising cases in other states and the likely risk to the public health and safety, the State Executive Committee has adopted the SOPs for persons travelling to Goa by air and trains with effect from November 25. "All the passengers arriving at the airport and railway stations in Goa will be subjected to compulsory thermal screening," the SOPs read.

Only those who pass through such screening may go home or to their destination, the order said. "Passengers with body temperature beyond acceptable range will be sent for COVID-19 test on payment of Rs 2,000 per individual. Further course of action will be as per the prescribed protocol of the health department," it added.

Persons travelling from Goa to Maharashtra by road, railway and air and who are desirous to obtain RT-PCR negative test report from the health authorities may do so after paying Rs 2,000, it said..

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akbaruddin Owaisi courts row; TRS, BJP condemn remarks

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday courted a controversy asking whether the samadhis of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao built on Hussain Sagar lake bank would be removed as he questioned the evi...

Air India to launch first direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco from January 11

Passengers from Bengaluru can soon fly non-stop to San Francisco as national carrier Air India is set to launch a twice-weekly service, scheduled to commence from January 11, 2021. This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru a...

Sports News Roundup: Chadwick to go off-road with Veloce in Extreme E; Australian Open delay 'most likely', says state minister and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next ...

Kosovo won't let Serb officials in, wants genocide apology

Kosovos foreign minister said on Wednesday that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic would not be allowed to visit the country until he apologised for genocide against Kosovos population. Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla also posted on Twitter that n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020