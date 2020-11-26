Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla's upcoming S&P 500 debut fuels 'crazy' trading volume

At about halfway through Wednesday's session, traders had exchanged $20 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to Refinitiv. Up over 400% in 2020, Tesla has become by far the world's most valuable automaker, despite production that is a fraction of Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen or General Motors Co. Over the past year, Tesla has averaged over $16 billion a day in trades, followed by Apple, at about $14 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Trading in Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc has also surged in recent weeks, with its shares nearly doubling in November.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 01:21 IST
Tesla's upcoming S&P 500 debut fuels 'crazy' trading volume

If you traded a stock in the past week, there's a fair chance it was Tesla.

Shares in the electric car maker led by CEO Elon Musk rose almost 3% on Wednesday and have now surged 40% since Nov. 16, when it was announced Tesla would join the S&P 500 in December. Investors rushed to buy shares ahead of index funds that will be forced to acquire over $50 billion of its shares. One of Wall Street's most loved - and hated - stocks, Tesla was already the U.S. stock market's most traded companies by average daily value, but trading has surged in recent sessions, along with Tesla's stock price.

"It's been crazy. Since Tesla's (announced) inclusion in the S&P, you've had a lot of managers out there that didn't own enough of it having to buy more," said Sahak Manuelian, managing director of trading at Wedbush Securities, in Los Angeles. Retail investors using apps like Robinhood are also responsible for much of the recent volume spike, Manuelian added.

Traders bought and sold an average of nearly $26 billion of Tesla shares per session over the five days ending on Tuesday, accounting for almost 8% of all stock traded on U.S. exchanges, according to Refinitiv data. That is more than the combined value of trades in Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc over the same period. At about halfway through Wednesday's session, traders had exchanged $20 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to Refinitiv.

Up over 400% in 2020, Tesla has become by far the world's most valuable automaker, despite production that is a fraction of Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen or General Motors Co. Over the past year, Tesla has averaged over $16 billion a day in trades, followed by Apple, at about $14 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Trading in Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc has also surged in recent weeks, with its shares nearly doubling in November. Including NIO, trading of stocks in the nascent electric vehicle industry reached an average of $38 billion a day in the past five sessions, accounting for 12% of all trading on U.S. exchanges. By comparison, traders in the same period bought and sold each day about $8 billion worth of oil and gas stocks including Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defying warnings, millions in the US travel for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans took to the skies and hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to member...

Oil tanker hit by blast at Saudi terminal, Saudi Arabia confirms

An explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, the ships manager said on Wednesday, in an attack confirmed by Saudi Arabia. In a statement published by state media, th...

To ban or not to ban? France debates virginity tests

France is split over plans to ban virginity testing, with some campaigners calling the procedure barbaric and others warning of violent repercussions for some Muslim women.Women in at least 20 countries are subjected to virginity tests, som...

Ivory Coast says Hershey cocoa beans deal could derail farmer income scheme

U.S. chocolate maker Hersheys move to buy cheap beans from the New York futures exchange is an attempt to derail plans by Ivory Coast and Ghana to increase farmers income, the Ivorian cocoa regulator alleged in a letter seen by Reuters on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020