PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 26

Overview - UK-listed companies are failing to live up to their diversity promises and treat reporting on their culture and strategy as a "box-ticking exercise", the Financial Reporting Council said on Thursday.

- The Trump administration on Wednesday granted ByteDance a new seven-day extension of an order directing the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app. - Accounting firm EY is facing mounting pressure to provide detailed evidence to Germany's parliament about a decade of their work auditing Wirecard after the defunct payments provider's board released the Big Four firm from its duty of confidentiality.

- Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc s in talks to acquire workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc as it seeks to expand its offerings to businesses (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)