PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

26-11-2020
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Regulator calls out UK companies for 'box-ticking' on diversity https://on.ft.com/33hHkU0 - ByteDance gets seven more days to resolve TikTok US ownership https://on.ft.com/3nX9JGS

- EY faces mounting pressure to disclose Wirecard details to German parliament https://on.ft.com/2KHIP7u - Salesforce in talks to buy Slack in huge cloud software deal https://on.ft.com/2KBmKY1

Overview - UK-listed companies are failing to live up to their diversity promises and treat reporting on their culture and strategy as a "box-ticking exercise", the Financial Reporting Council said on Thursday.

- The Trump administration on Wednesday granted ByteDance a new seven-day extension of an order directing the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app. - Accounting firm EY is facing mounting pressure to provide detailed evidence to Germany's parliament about a decade of their work auditing Wirecard after the defunct payments provider's board released the Big Four firm from its duty of confidentiality.

- Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc s in talks to acquire workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc as it seeks to expand its offerings to businesses (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

