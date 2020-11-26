PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 26
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 06:16 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Regulator calls out UK companies for 'box-ticking' on diversity https://on.ft.com/33hHkU0 - ByteDance gets seven more days to resolve TikTok US ownership https://on.ft.com/3nX9JGS
- EY faces mounting pressure to disclose Wirecard details to German parliament https://on.ft.com/2KHIP7u - Salesforce in talks to buy Slack in huge cloud software deal https://on.ft.com/2KBmKY1
Overview - UK-listed companies are failing to live up to their diversity promises and treat reporting on their culture and strategy as a "box-ticking exercise", the Financial Reporting Council said on Thursday.
- The Trump administration on Wednesday granted ByteDance a new seven-day extension of an order directing the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app. - Accounting firm EY is facing mounting pressure to provide detailed evidence to Germany's parliament about a decade of their work auditing Wirecard after the defunct payments provider's board released the Big Four firm from its duty of confidentiality.
- Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc s in talks to acquire workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc as it seeks to expand its offerings to businesses (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
ALSO READ
Trump campaign lawsuit will seek to block certification of Michigan election results
WRAPUP 7-Biden says nothing will stop transition as Trump vows new legal action
TikTok says it filed challenge to Trump's divestiture order
Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration' then softens tone on post-election transition
WRAPUP 7-Biden says nothing will stop transition as Trump vows new legal action