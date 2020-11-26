Left Menu
Genus Apparels Launches G99 Mask Which Destroys 99.99 percent Coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:58 IST
Representative Image

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Tested and authenticated by a USA ISO certified laboratory • Powered by Swiss technology which is proven effective against SARS Cov2 at the prestigious Australian Institute New Delhi-based Manufacturer & exporter, Genus Apparels launches Genus G99 mask which destroys 99.99% Coronavirus, accredited by a USA ISO certified laboratory. Powered by Swiss technology, which is proven at the prestigious Australian Institute to destroy 99.99% human coronavirus 229E & SARS-CoV-2, causing Covid-19. Safety features of Genus G99 mask • Anti-Virus (destroys 99.99% coronavirus) • Anti-Microbial • Anti-Allergen • PM 2.5 Filtration (anti-pollution) • 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) Comfort features of Genus G99 mask • Ultra-breathable fabric • 30 Times Washable/Reusable • Super soft and stretchable organic fabric • Fabric ear loops instead of elastic ones • Available in 5 sizes Distinguishing features The Genus G99 mask comes with five layers of protection for added safety. The innermost layer is made of organic cotton for extra comfort during prolonged wear. The super soft skin friendly cotton layer enables moisture control, thus ensuring low heat build-up.

The triple particulate (3 into 1) composite nanotech filtration system acts as a support against pollution, bacteria filtration including small particles with proven PM 2.5 filtration. The carefully knitted outer layer acts as a shield against droplet protection and coarse particle filtration. The carefully engineered mask with seam cut design in middle ensures a snug fit and prevents fogging on the glasses. It also comes with softer fabric ear loops which makes it comfortable for users to wear for longer hours, without any pain around the ears. The Genus G99 mask is sustainable and reusable till upto 30 gentle handwashes. Mr. Amit Agarwal, Managing Director, Genus Apparels said, "With the ongoing spread of coronavirus cases across the world, it is imminent for people to be protected against the virus. As Shri Arvind Kejriwal rightly said recently, that 'Face mask is the new vaccine' in current times. We are happy to launch the Genus G99 mask which has been verified by a USA ISO certified laboratory to be 99.99% effective against coronavirus. With a thoughtfully engineered design, ultra-breathable fabric, and snug fit for maximum protection, the Genus G99 mask offers 99% Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE), and 92% Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE). At Genus, we are vocal about providing global quality standards to our audience for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we urge everyone to stay protected." So far, the mask is getting amazing response in India and is being successfully exported to countries including USA, UK, France, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Dubai, Nigeria, Syria, Myanmar, Oman, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Afghanistan, etc.

Product certifications • Genus G99 masks are tested in USA ISO certified laboratory to destroy coronavirus • Swiss Technology used in masks are certified to destroy SARS Cov2 ( Covid 19 causing virus), at a Prestigious Australian institute • Certified by SITRA for breathability, PFE, BFE, Droplet Resistance • Bureau Veritas (BVQI) - Tested and approved for H1N1 virus • Certified by BTS for Antiviral and Antibacterial • OEKO-TEX - European certificate of safe for human use product Pricing and availability The Genus G99 mask is priced at INR 270 in a single piece package. The masks are currently available in four colours – Black, Midnight Black, Insignia Blue, Powder Blue, and in five sizes – Small, Medium, Large, Extra-large, and Double extra-large. The mask is available for purchase at retail stores and from e-commerce sites like Amazon. It will soon be available on Amazon Australia, UAE, and Europe as well for the global audience. About Genus Apparels Ltd.

Part of USD 400 million Kailash Group, Genus is a well-established conglomerate with 40 years of experience in multiple industries such as manufacturing electric smart meters, battery backup, inverters, kraft paper, apparels, and coke. Genus Apparels was established in 2005, in the Delhi - NCR region. It is a Hi-fashion knit garment manufacturer & exporter serving reputed clients in U.S.A, U.K, Europe, and Australia markets, with a production capacity of producing 2 million masks per month. Company Certification: 1. CE. (European certification for conformity of quality manufacturing) 2. WRAP (USA Standards) 3. SMETA (U.K standards) 4. GOTS. (Global Organic Textile Manufacturing Standard) 5. ISO:13485 (Adherence to quality management system for medical equipment) 6. ISO:9001 (Adherence to quality management system) To View the Image click on the Link Below: Genus G99 Mask

