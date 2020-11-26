Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine says finalised talks with IMF on 2021 budget

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:38 IST
Ukraine says finalised talks with IMF on 2021 budget
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine's finance ministry has successfully finalised talks with the International Monetary Fund on the draft of the 2021 budget, it said on Thursday, a key condition for starting talks with the multilateral lender on the next tranche.

Ukraine secured a $5 billion loan deal with the IMF in June to fight a sharp economic slowdown. But the IMF has postponed its mission to Kyiv while waiting for clear signals that the authorities will continue reforms.

"The parameters of the 2021 budget coincide with the assessments of the Fund's specialists, which was important for the continuation of successful cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF," the ministry said in a statement.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: HC adjourns hearing on plea against Delhi govt's decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 9 in the petition against the Aam Aadmi Party AAP governments decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients, after taking note of ...

ISL 7: Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut season

Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captains armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Indian Super League ISL season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday. Fox, who has plied his trade in the English Premier League for Southampt...

India extends international flights suspension till December 31

The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services till December 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA, in a notification Trave...

Nigeria: NAWOJ asks govt, stakeholders to step up efforts to protect women's rights

To observe the International Day for the Elimination of All Forms of Violence Against Women in Abuja, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ asked for deliberate efforts for the cause, according to a report by Blueprint.NAWOJ ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020