Glenmark Pharmaceuticals secures its position in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the third year in a row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top-ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry featured in the index.

The DJSI analyses companies on their corporate economic, environmental and social performance, to assess issues such as but not limited to corporate governance, risk management, environmental policy & management systems, supply chain management, occupational health and safety, labor practices, innovation and cybersecurity amongst others. Inclusion in this list is considered highly prestigious by global investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders and serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

"DJSI is universally acknowledged as one of the most respected and accepted sustainability benchmarks and so it is a matter of great pride for us to be included in the list for the third consecutive year. We recognize that sustainability is a continual process that encompasses our operations, stakeholders, communities and the planet at large. Our inclusion in this list underscores our consistent performance across all sustainability indicators," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Over 800 companies across sectors from the emerging markets were assessed, out of which 100 made it to the prestigious index this year including 11 from India. Glenmark is one of the only two companies from the Indian Pharmaceutical sector to be featured in the DJSI Emerging Markets 2020. Glenmark is ranked 13th among global pharmaceutical companies.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

