Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apollo Tyres aims to launch Vredestein brand in India early next year

Apollo Tyres is planning to introduce its European tyre brand Vredestein in India early next year as it looks to cater to premium cars in the replacement market, according to a top company official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:57 IST
Apollo Tyres aims to launch Vredestein brand in India early next year

Apollo Tyres is planning to introduce its European tyre brand Vredestein in India early next year as it looks to cater to premium cars in the replacement market, according to a top company official. The home-grown tyre major had acquired the Netherlands based Vredestein Banden BV (VBBV) for an undisclosed sum in 2009 from Russia's bankrupt largest tyre manufacturer Amtel-Vredestein NV.

The Vredestein tyres are currently sold in Europe, the US, the Middle East, Africa and a few Asean countries. Apollo Tyres had introduced Vredestein tyres briefly in the Indian market in 2013 as a pilot project. However, after gauging the response at that time the company postponed the launch plans. With growth in high-end car sales and restriction on imported tyres in place, the tyre maker is now looking to manufacture the tyres locally in the country.   "We have seen the opportunity of launching our Vredestein brand in India. We did try it four, five years ago and we basically made our own mistakes over there. So the month of January is when the Indian marketing team is looking at launching Vredestein into the Indian replacement market, because that higher segment of the market also has a mentality of having a foreign branded tyre on their car," Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar said in an analyst call.

Whether it's a Honda Accord or a Mercedes or a BMW, the owners want an imported brand put in their car, so through locally produced Vredestein tyres the company will try to cater to that market, he added. Kanwar said the company already has the equipment in India to manufacture the high-end tyres. "When I say high-end tyres, I'm talking about 17 inch up to 24 inch," he noted.

Replying to a query regarding the company's investment plans, Kanwar said the company is towards the end of its current capex cycle. "Going forward, the focus would be on sweating the assets and deleveraging the balance sheet. We expect the capex intensity to come down in the next few years, which coupled with recovery in demand should help us generate positive free cash flows and further deleverage our balance sheet," he noted. The tyre major is aware of the fact that the capex in the last few years has been high and that coupled with current demand softness has impacted the return ratios, Kanwar said.

"We are focused on getting the return ratios back to a healthy level and expect this to happen over the next few years. With the Andhra plant capacity, we have enough capacity for a while therefore the capex intensity will come down," he said. The company has earmarked Rs 1,050 crore as capex for the current fiscal and Rs 1,600 crore for the next financial year. Similarly, the company has earmarked 25-30 million euro capex for its European operations. On business outlook, Kanwar said: "We continue to see a healthy demand momentum on the ground, and secondly, given all the investments in capacity, in R&D, in our brand building, in our distribution, specifically, in the rural market in India, we're very well placed to leverage demand recovery as and when it happens." For September quarter this fiscal, the company posted over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 200 crore. Its net sales rose 8 per cent to Rs 4,234 crore in the second quarter as compared to Rs 3,926 crore in the year ago period.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7 to 16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripples XRP dropping 20.26 to 0.51 and Ethereum fal...

Ethiopia to begin 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

The visiting Indian cricket team on Thursday checked into a new hotel here, entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day soft quarantine on the outskirts of the city. Indias much-anticipated tour of Australia begins on Friday with...

U'khand: No holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima due to COVID-19

People will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Thursday. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020