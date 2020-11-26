Left Menu
Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spanish foreign minister says

"We won't stop until the last second, but we expect in this game the active participation of the United Kingdom." Spain claims sovereignty over the port at the mouth of the Mediterranean that it ceded to Britain in 1713 after a war.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Time is running out to find a Brexit agreement between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday.

"Talks between Spain and the United Kingdom over Gibraltar continue, but there too time is running out," she told radio station RNE. "We won't stop until the last second, but we expect in this game the active participation of the United Kingdom." Spain claims sovereignty over the port at the mouth of the Mediterranean that it ceded to Britain in 1713 after a war. However, in a 2002 referendum 99% of Gibraltarians rejected any idea of Britain sharing sovereignty with Spain.

