Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" receives International "Vatayan Award"

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who brought a revolutionary New Education Policy to India has also made the country proud with the international recognition of his literary writings. The award was presented to him by the prestigious organisations 'Vatayan' and 'Vaishvik Hindi Parivar' at a virtual celebration in London in presence of top literary luminaries. Dr Nishank has authored more than 75 books in Hindi which have been translated in various Indian languages. He has been honored in more than 15 countries for his literary contributions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:41 IST
Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" receives International "Vatayan Award"
Dr Nishank dedicated the award to the youth of India who are engaged with dedication to once again make India, the world leader.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/ PNN): Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who brought a revolutionary New Education Policy to India has also made the country proud with the international recognition of his literary writings. The award was presented to him by the prestigious organisations 'Vatayan' and 'Vaishvik Hindi Parivar' at a virtual celebration in London in presence of top literary luminaries. Dr Nishank has authored more than 75 books in Hindi which have been translated in various Indian languages. He has been honored in more than 15 countries for his literary contributions. Public Relations Society of India, National body of Public Relations and communication professionals congratulated Dr Nishank on this great honor. Congratulating Dr Nishank, National President Dr Ajit Pathak said, "

his literary expressions depict the pain of a poor boy from hills who acquired his education walking 9 kms daily, became a teacher and understood the miseries of society. His concern for the poor appreciation of the need for education, opportunities for people and social scientist approach took him to the position of the Cabinet Minister and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and finally to the position of the Union Education Minister", added Dr Ajit Pathak. Dr Nishank dedicated this award to the youth of India who are engaged with dedication to once again make India, the world leader. Speaking on the occasion he said that I always wanted to see every young man and women with a meaningful job opportunity and the New Education Policy gave me an opportunity to contribute my bit for the cause. The NEP will empower with options, opportunities and skills to the youth of the country to build new India, added Dr Nishank. India has the largest population of youth in the world and I want to see every youth decorated with good education, skills and respect for Indian values and culture, said Dr Nishank.

Dr Nishank complimented Vatayan and Vaisvail Hindi Parivar for their sustained contributions to popularize Hindi. Hindi reflects our thoughts, values and culture and has the potential to lead the world, he said. Amit Pokhriyal, chairman Public Relations Society of India, Dehradun chapter along with AN Tripathy, Vice Chairman, Anil Sati, Secretary, Suresh Bhatt, Treasurer, Akash Sharma Executive member and the whole of PRSI family also congratulated Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' for the prestigious 'vatayan international summit award'. Amit Pokhriyal said that we are feeling proud and honoured as Dr Nishank comes from Uttarakhand. Amit Pokhriyal told Public Relations Society of India, is serving the profession for over six decades, launched the "Vijayi Bharat Abhiyan" in July 2020 with the firm belief that India will re-define the economic development, global business and inclusive growth based on our traditional treasure of knowledge, innovation and creativity. Once we win over Corona, the movement of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' will put India on top of the world. This Abhiyan was flagged-off by Dr "Nishank".

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $250million loan to help finance PNG response to COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 250 million loan to help finance the Government of Papua New Guineas PNG response to the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.PNG declared a state of emergency on 21 March and the subsequent pu...

Africa CDC sees COVID-19 vaccinations in 2nd quarter of 2021

Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Africa might not start until the second quarter of next year, the continents top public health official said on Thursday, adding that it will be extremely dangerous if more developed parts of the world vacci...

CITU members form human chain during protest against Centre's labour laws in Kochi

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU formed a human chain in Kochi on Thursday as part of a nationwide strike against the Centres recently passed labour and farm laws. Protesters held banners with slogans against the laws and r...

India sees highest drop in work, social, household travels due to pandemic: Survey

Amid the global wave of COVID-19 in the past nine months, India saw the highest drop in work, social and household travels among nine countries, including China and the US, reflecting the disruptive changes brought about by the pandemic in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020