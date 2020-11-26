RazorpayX partners with Visa to launch Corporate Cards to help small business owners weather COVID-19

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, the newest FinTech Unicorn and India's leading full-stack financial solutions company, and Visa, the global leader in payments technology, today announced the launch of RazorpayX Corporate Cards. These bank-issued cards will help provide relief and stabilize the financial operations of severely impacted business owners of startups and SMEs, who are grappling with a chaotic economic environment.

With a higher credit limit as compared to other corporate and personal cards, RazorpayX's Corporate Cards will empower founders to free up working capital expenses with zero personal risk and liability and a convenient repayment offering of up to 45 days of interest-free credit. After having launched Corporate Credit Cards for all businesses in November last year, Razorpay's new card offers exclusive features, specifically designed for small business owners to weather the pandemic impact. According to a recent Entrepreneurship Survey by GoDaddy, more than 70 per cent of Startups & SMEs saw an overall decrease in investment leading to a reduction in revenue and around 48 per cent said that maintaining cash flow was the most pressing need to help keep their business running. From restaurants to manufacturers, gyms to wedding venues, many small businesses are struggling, and owners aren't sure how they will survive this period that has unfortunately frozen their revenues.

Striving to solve for the above challenge, RazorpayX Corporate Cards are built to provide business owners with easy access to financing and improved cash flows. A first-of-its-kind, RazorpayX Corporate Cards will help entrepreneurs set up recurring and non-recurring online payments and monitor monthly operational expenses such as SaaS subscriptions, digital marketing expenses, utilities, replenishing inventory and much more in a digitized and convenient manner. The Corporate Cards offer business owners dynamic credit limits of up to Rs 20 lakhs, and immense flexibility that they can also extend these corporate cards to their employees to create a smooth reimbursement experience. They can be used to make online payments as well as purchases at a PoS in a brick-and-mortar.

"We are delighted to partner with Visa and launch the RazorpayX Corporate Cards for Indian entrepreneurs. Access to financing continues to be one of the most significant challenges for the creation, survival, and growth of SMEs in all key markets. It's unfortunate to see that over one-third of small businesses have dipped into their personal funds to stay afloat during the pandemic," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay. "Currently, most finance solutions such as bank loans cater to the strengths of large companies, leaving the large number of SMEs with limited access to financing. Financing rates are expensive and not available for all businesses. With RazorpayX corporate cards, we hope to solve the problem of access to finance for businesses owners and help improve their cash flows. The pandemic has led to a new wave of entrepreneurs and small businesses. We believe financing solutions like these will reignite innovation that can speed up the recovery of the Indian economy," Harshil Mathur added.

"Apart from helping manage finances for disruptive minds, RazorpayX Corporate Cards strive to make compliance and reporting much easier for a growing business that needs to focus on the core business. With RazorpayX Corporate Cards being issued by leading banks, I am certain that they will have wide acceptance and we hope to support over 100,000 entrepreneurs in the next four months," he further said. "Small and medium businesses are among the most impacted by the pandemic across the world. This segment contributes to almost 40 per cent of India's GDP and it is essential that we make it simpler for them to make and accept payments, and access credit, in a seamless digitized manner. We are delighted to extend our partnership with RazorpayX to launch the RazorpayX Corporate Cards which will provide access to secure payments and financing for underserved small and medium business owners," said Shailesh Paul, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring, India and South Asia, Visa.

The leading full-stack financial solutions company, Razorpay is witnessing a 40-45 per cent month-on-month growth. This newly crowned FinTech Unicorn currently powers payments for over 8 Million businesses including the likes of Facebook, Airtel, BookMyShow, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, ICICI Prudential among others and is all set to reach 10 Million businesses by the end of this year. RazorpayX is the neobanking arm of fintech giant, Razorpay, helping new-age businesses fundamentally transform money movement within an organisation. Launched in November 2018, RazorpayX is a new way of digital banking - empowering businesses to track, automate and accelerate every aspect of their financial health through a single platform. With seamless integration via intuitive APIs, RazorpayX helps businesses manage cash flow, reconcile transactions and provide flexible payouts 24x7 to various business stakeholders with no manual intervention and real-time business insights.

In November 2019, RazorpayX introduced a new product suite - Current Accounts, Corporate Credit Cards for businesses and announced the acquisition of payroll management company, Opfin. The platform has grown by 20x in the last 6 months and continues to see an upward growth of 50% in the coming few months. The neobanking platform has on-boarded over 5,000 businesses and is aiming to onboard 10,000 customers by 2021. Businesses such as BookMyShow, CureFit, CRED, Dream11, Paisabazaar, Zoomcar, Furlenco, CRED, Motilal Oswal and Mobile Premier League, among others use RazorpayX as their business-banking and payout platform.

Visa Inc. is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)