Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slip as investors await details on post-lockdown curbs

Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear, but London will not sign up to an accord at any cost, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said. In company news, Amigo Holdings Plc rose 1.3% even after the subprime lender reported a 36.5% slump in first-half revenue and flagged "material uncertainty" about its future operations.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:40 IST
London stocks slip as investors await details on post-lockdown curbs

London stocks fell on Thursday as a resurgence in coronavirus cases fuelled concerns about a swift economic recovery, while investors maintained a cautious stance awaiting details on post-lockdown restrictions in England. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.5%, dragged down by energy, banking and aero stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.7%.

Health secretary Matt Hancock will tell parliament later in the day which of three tiers, ranging from the lowest at tier 1 to the highest at 3, each English local authority will fall under when the national lockdown ends next week. The United Kingdom recorded 18,213 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and 696 deaths, its highest daily death toll since May 5.

"There is a tug of war between the short-term uncertainty, what is going to be a tough winter from an economic standpoint and the potential for a much stronger and sustained recovery, if we get mass vaccination and the pandemic is brought under control at some point next year," said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. "The risk of on-off lockdown is still high and in the short term, we will likely see more challenges before getting back to normality."

While positive vaccine-related headlines have helped British stocks gain this month, they have still underperformed global peers due to uncertainty over Brexit negotiations, as the end-of-year deadline for a trade deal looms. Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear, but London will not sign up to an accord at any cost, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said.

In company news, Amigo Holdings Plc rose 1.3% even after the subprime lender reported a 36.5% slump in first-half revenue and flagged "material uncertainty" about its future operations. Bodycote Plc slipped 5.3% after reporting a fall in group revenue and saying it would carry out another restructuring, as it expects weakness in the civil aerospace market.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK delivery prices jump ahead of Brexit cliff edge as firms rush to stockpile

British businesses are rushing to stockpile goods just five weeks before post-Brexit customs checks come into force on Jan. 1, driving up the cost of cross-border deliveries and cutting capacity, industry sources said.Logistics companies to...

Schools won't be reopened till govt convinced about student safety: Delhi health minister

Schools in the national capital will not reopen till the government is convinced about students safety, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday. Universities and schools across the country were closed on March 16, when the Cen...

ADB approves $250million loan to help finance PNG response to COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 250 million loan to help finance the Government of Papua New Guineas PNG response to the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.PNG declared a state of emergency on 21 March and the subsequent pu...

Africa CDC sees COVID-19 vaccinations in 2nd quarter of 2021

Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Africa might not start until the second quarter of next year, the continents top public health official said on Thursday, adding that it will be extremely dangerous if more developed parts of the world vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020