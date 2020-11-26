Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $250million loan to help finance PNG response to COVID-19

“COVID-19 has had a devastating health, social, and economic impact on PNG,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:14 IST
ADB approves $250million loan to help finance PNG response to COVID-19
ADB’s program will help the government finance and implement its $769 million pandemic response plan that includes an economic stimulus package. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $250 million loan to help finance the Government of Papua New Guinea's (PNG) response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

PNG declared a state of emergency on 21 March and the subsequent public health emergency, closure of its borders, lockdowns, and other response measures have put pressure on the country's health system and economy. Among ADB's Pacific developing members, only PNG is currently affected by community transmission of the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating health, social, and economic impact on PNG," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. "ADB is committed to supporting the government in responding to this pandemic. These funds will help in containing the health and economic impact of the pandemic by strengthening the country's health sector and providing much-needed budgetary support for revitalizing the economy."

ADB's program will help the government finance and implement its $769 million pandemic response plan that includes an economic stimulus package. The program will help strengthen PNG's health system by building temporary isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients, training frontline health workers, rapidly procuring test kits and personal protective equipment, and improving the water supply for communities, schools, and clinics. The program will provide social assistance and food security to vulnerable groups, particularly those affected by income and job losses. Some 5,000 people in Port Moresby will receive food rations, delivered through local churches. The program will provide assistance to small businesses and rural producers, including subsidized lending, loans for women-owned businesses, price support for farmers, support to purchase seedlings for 10,000 smallholder farmers and poor rural households, and hygiene improvements in local markets to allow trading to continue.

The program will also focus on gender equality by ensuring women are not disproportionately affected by the pandemic. That includes measures to protect women's health, including ring-fencing of funding for maternal health care services. More support will also be provided for gender-based violence services to protect the most vulnerable women.

The program is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility. CPRO was established as part of ADB's $20 billion expanded assistance for developing members to respond to COVID-19, which was announced on 13 April. ADB also provided a $1.5 million grant from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to PNG in July to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London to be placed in second highest COVID risk category - official website

London will be placed into the second highest risk category when a national lockdown ends on Dec. 2, according to a government website which allows residents to check the rules which will apply to them. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has anno...

Discharge from Chembarambakkam lake in TN reduced

Authorities on Thursday drastically scaled down the discharge from Chembarambakkam lake here, a day after releasing a torrent of surplus water into river Adyar following heavy rains as cyclone Nivar approached the coast. Residents heaved as...

UPDATE 1-Poland launches new COVID-19 economic aid worth about $10 bln

Poland is introducing a programme to help its economy withstand the hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic worth about 9-10 billion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, as it confronts a second wave of infections.Emerging E...

UAE's flydubai starts Dubai-Tel Aviv services after detente

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai started direct passenger flights to Israel on Thursday after the two countries normalised ties in a Washington-brokered deal. Israel and the UAE agreed in August to establish diplomatic relations, pavin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020