APEDA holds virtual networking meet with German importers

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitates export of its scheduled agricultural and processed products through several export promotional activities.

During the Covid19 pandemic period, APEDA continued its endeavour to promote export of agricultural products through the virtual medium. Several virtual buyer-seller meets were organised with the importing countries in association with the Indian Missions abroad.

In this series, a virtual networking meet with German importers was organised on 25.11.2020 to promote export of fresh fruits and vegetables from the country. The event was organised by APEDA in collaboration with Embassy of India, Berlin and German Agribusiness Alliance.

More than 70 participants participated in the event.

On the occasion, Ms Paramita Tripathi, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of India, Berlin, Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA and Ms Julia Harnal, Chairperson, German Agribusiness Alliance addressed the participants.

Chairman APEDA in his address gave emphasis on the potential of Indian GI and Organic products as well as processed products. Ms Paramita Tripathi, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of India, Berlin laid emphasis on the larger presence of Indian horticulture for their unique taste & qualities.

The event comprised of presentations by the Indian side on the strength of Indian agricultural products in exports specifically grapes and fresh fruits and vegetables. From the German side, there were presentations on the requirements and expectations of the German market.

The event provided a platform to showcase India's strength in the export of fresh fruits and vegetables to further strengthen the confidence of the German buyers in Indian agri products and facilitate exports.

(With Inputs from PIB)