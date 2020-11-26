Eight dead in two road accidents in Assam

Eight persons died and two others were injured in separate road accidents in Assam's Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts on Thursday, police said. Six persons lost their lives and two others suffered injuries in a mishap on National Highway-37 at Bhogamur in upper Assam's Dibrugarh district, they said.

Officer-in-Charge of Borbaruah police station, Gaurav Chutia said the accident took place around 5.45 am when a vehicle carrying them was returning from a marriage ceremony in neighbouring Dhemaji district. The vehicle hit a trailer parked on the highway in Lepetkata area, the police officer said, adding, heavy fog might have been cause of the crash.

The deceased have been identified as Hem Bora, Madan Bora, Jibak Saikia, Prakash Das, Deba Bora and Kanpai Bhuyan. The injured were admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), Chutia said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condoled the death of the six persons and directed the district authorities to provide medical care to the injured. In another accident at Gajengaguri under Dhekiajuli police station in Sonitpur district, two persons died on the spot when a truck collided with a tempo, police said.

The two identified as Riponjoy Sarma (47) and his brother-in-law Brojen Sarma (28) were travelling in the tempo from Orang to Dhekiajuli, they said. The driver of the truck has been arrested and the vehicle impounded.