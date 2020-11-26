Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ford Motor agrees to compensate 56 fire victim drivers of Kuga SUV

The development was confirmed on Thursday by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) after reaching an agreement with the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:04 IST
Ford Motor agrees to compensate 56 fire victim drivers of Kuga SUV
Acting Commissioner at the NCC, Thezi Mabuza, extended her appreciation to the affected consumers for their cooperation and their patience during this process. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ford Motor Company South Africa (Ford) has agreed to compensate 56 drivers of its Kuga SUV that caught fire due to a mechanical malfunction between 2014 and 2017, with R50 000.

The development was confirmed on Thursday by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) after reaching an agreement with the company. The gutting fires originated in the engine compartment.

In a March order, two options were made available to the consumers.

The first option affected consumers who had to submit a claim for the payment of the R50 000 (with or without a claim for loss of any movables) against Ford in terms of Section 61 of the CPA. Advocate Terry Motau SC was appointed to provide alternative dispute resolution services.

Alternatively, the consumers could choose to proceed to prove damages in court at the consumer's own expense.

A total of 76 affected consumers were engaged during the mediation, said the NCC.

During this period, 53 claims were resolved, in which 47 consumers elected the first option one, that saw R2 509 179 paid, which includes additional compensation for loss of movables.

The NCC said three consumers elected the second option and may take their cases further through the assistance of their attorneys.

Three more consumers' claims, said the Commission, were rejected as they could not prove that their loss fell within the parameters of the settlement agreement.

Acting Commissioner at the NCC, Thezi Mabuza, extended her appreciation to the affected consumers for their cooperation and their patience during this process.

She also extended her thanks to the Ford representatives and mediator, Adv Motau SC, for his professionalism in painstakingly going through each matter and providing guidance as to the resolve.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's former prime minister, dies of virus

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudans last democratically elected prime minister and leader of the countrys largest political party, has died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, his party said. He was 84. Al-Mahdi was taken to Abu Dhabi...

India gifts 2,000 vials of Remdesivir, Covid-19 related assistance to Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday gifted 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections as part of ongoing support to Nepal, while also providing COVID-related assistance, including essential medicines, ventilators, test kits and P...

Norway wealth fund chief has COVID-19, central bank governor quarantined

The chief executive of Norways 1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has been diagnosed with COVID-19, he said on Thursday, forcing colleagues including the central bank governor into quarantine. Nicolai Tangen said his COVID-19 test, taken on...

Close India-Taiwan ties worry China in Indo-Pacific

As relations between India, Taiwan and the United States grow closer in response to Chinas moves in the Indo-Pacific region, the Chinese state media seems to have gone overboard. Last month, Global Times had written in an article, The Taiwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020