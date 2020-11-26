Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart partners AWPO to onboard Army veterans in workforce

Raghavan added that the loyalty, discipline and risk-taking ability of the members of the armed forces are of great value to Flipkart and will play a crucial role in building a robust organisation. Flipkart currently has numerous ex-Army personnel in its workforce deployed across corporate offices, supply chain operations and security management and play a key role in the day-to-day functioning of the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:03 IST
Flipkart partners AWPO to onboard Army veterans in workforce
Flipkart logo Image Credit: ANI

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to onboard ex-Army personnel across its value chain. As part of the 'FlipMarch' initiative, Flipkart has partnered with the AWPO to identify and onboard selected candidates in roles across the organisation, it said in a statement. Selected personnel will be offered customised induction, sensitisation programmes and curated learning programmes to enable a seamless transition and help them learn the nuances of the various corporate job roles, it added. Flipkart's hiring of ex-servicemen will help provide opportunities to new career paths and offer more options post serving in the armed forces, it said. "Flipkart is a socially responsible organization which works towards the development of the society and its stakeholders. We have several ex-members of the Armed forces leading important charters here at Flipkart, and we are delighted to announce FlipMarch to take this initiative ahead," Flipkart Chief People's Officer Krishna Raghavan said. Raghavan added that the loyalty, discipline and risk-taking ability of the members of the armed forces are of great value to Flipkart and will play a crucial role in building a robust organisation. "This partnership brings together two influential service providers serving the nation - a leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace and another providing opportunities to Indian Army Veterans," Major General Deepak Sapra, managing director of AWPO, said. This agreement between Flipkart and AWPO also exemplifies the dedication of both the organisations in leveraging each other's strengths and providing meaningful opportunities to the army veterans, he added. According to AWPO, over 50,000 personnel retire every year in the age bracket of 30-40 years who are well trained in multiple aspects of logistics, workforce management and crisis handling, making them an ideal choice for large organisations. Flipkart currently has numerous ex-Army personnel in its workforce deployed across corporate offices, supply chain operations and security management and play a key role in the day-to-day functioning of the company. Flipkart has an over 12,000 strong workforce at corporate offices and nearly 1.8 lakh employed in its supply chain.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's former prime minister, dies of virus

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudans last democratically elected prime minister and leader of the countrys largest political party, has died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, his party said. He was 84. Al-Mahdi was taken to Abu Dhabi...

India gifts 2,000 vials of Remdesivir, Covid-19 related assistance to Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday gifted 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections as part of ongoing support to Nepal, while also providing COVID-related assistance, including essential medicines, ventilators, test kits and P...

Norway wealth fund chief has COVID-19, central bank governor quarantined

The chief executive of Norways 1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has been diagnosed with COVID-19, he said on Thursday, forcing colleagues including the central bank governor into quarantine. Nicolai Tangen said his COVID-19 test, taken on...

Close India-Taiwan ties worry China in Indo-Pacific

As relations between India, Taiwan and the United States grow closer in response to Chinas moves in the Indo-Pacific region, the Chinese state media seems to have gone overboard. Last month, Global Times had written in an article, The Taiwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020