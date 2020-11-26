Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops bust Rs 100 crore investment scam in Nagpur, 11 held

Police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a major scam in Nagpur and arrested 11 persons for allegedly duping over 25,000 investors from different states of the country to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:05 IST
Cops bust Rs 100 crore investment scam in Nagpur, 11 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a major scam in Nagpur and arrested 11 persons for allegedly duping over 25,000 investors from different states of the country to the tune of Rs 100 crore. The masterminds of the racket, Vijay Ramdas Gurnule (35) and Devendra Bhimrao Gajbhiye (34), have been arrested along with their nine accomplices, DCP (zone 1) Nurool Hasan said.

"The duo had founded Metro Vision Buildcon company in Nagpur in 2015 without any permission from the authorities. They devised a plan for chain marketing under which people asked to invest Rs 3,000 for getting its membership," he said.

"Each investor would get Rs 730 per month as commission for adding three members.The scamsters floated several such schemes in 2020 and duped more than 25,000 investors not only in Maharashtra, but also in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and some other states," the official added. "After duping the investors to the tune of Rs 100 crore, the fraudsters hid some of the cash at different locations. One such place was traced in Amravati, from where Rs 48 lakh were recovered from a house of Gurnule's relative.

The cash was buried and was recovered after digging a two-feet deep pit," he said. The police have so far recovered Rs 1.03 crore cash from Gurnule and his accomplices, the DCP said.

"After the arrest of Gurnule on November 19, he told the police about various locations where the cash was hidden," Hasan said. All bank accounts of Gurnule have been sealed and the police have written to all banks and asked them to freeze the accounts linked to Gurnule and the company, he said.

Police are also taking help of software experts to unearth of transactions done through net banking, he added. Other accused have been identified as Gyaneshwar Bawne, Jeevandas Anandrao Dandare (52), Ramesh Surajlal Bisen (38), Atul Yuvraj Meshram (29), Avinash Mahadevrao Mahadole (38), Raju Nagorao Mohurle (48), Shrikant Keshav Nikure (24) Another police official said that Gurnule used to hold a lucky draw every month at a three star hotel in Nagpur.

"He had gifted cars, bikes, computers, laptops, smart TVs, fridges, washing machines and expensive items to some of the investors," he said. Further investigation into the case is on.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's former prime minister, dies of virus

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudans last democratically elected prime minister and leader of the countrys largest political party, has died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, his party said. He was 84. Al-Mahdi was taken to Abu Dhabi...

India gifts 2,000 vials of Remdesivir, Covid-19 related assistance to Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday gifted 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections as part of ongoing support to Nepal, while also providing COVID-related assistance, including essential medicines, ventilators, test kits and P...

Norway wealth fund chief has COVID-19, central bank governor quarantined

The chief executive of Norways 1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has been diagnosed with COVID-19, he said on Thursday, forcing colleagues including the central bank governor into quarantine. Nicolai Tangen said his COVID-19 test, taken on...

Close India-Taiwan ties worry China in Indo-Pacific

As relations between India, Taiwan and the United States grow closer in response to Chinas moves in the Indo-Pacific region, the Chinese state media seems to have gone overboard. Last month, Global Times had written in an article, The Taiwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020