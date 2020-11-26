Left Menu
Man shot, killed on bus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav, the bus was on its way from Morna to Muzaffarnagar when the two attackers entered the vehicle and shot at Mittal. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SSP said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:47 IST
Man shot, killed on bus in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified assailants stopped a bus and fatally shot a 56-year-old passenger in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said. The man, Radhey Shyam Mittal, was shot dead on the bus near Transportnagar locality under the New Mandi police station limits, they said.

Mittal was travelling from Morna to Muzaffarnagar, police said.

He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SSP said. A police team reached the spot after being informed about the incident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, police said.

