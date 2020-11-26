Left Menu
Farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest march: Patkar stopped at Raj-UP border

On her way to Delhi from Maharashtra to protest against the Centre’s farm laws there, Social activist Medha Patkar was on Thursday prevented from entering Uttar Pradesh at its border with Rajasthan, officials said.

26-11-2020
Image Credit: ANI

On her way to Delhi from Maharashtra to protest against the Centre's farm laws there, Social activist Medha Patkar was on Thursday prevented from entering Uttar Pradesh at its border with Rajasthan, officials said. Patkar was stopped by the Agra district administration officials at Baraitha chowk on Mumbai-Agra National Highway near Dholpur-Agra border where the social activist sat on a dharna with over her 400 supporters, leading to heavy traffic disruption.

Patkar had been sitting on dharna with her supporters till late on Thursday evening, Dholpur District Collector R K Jaiswal said. The Dholpur district collector and superintendent of police also reached the spot to hold talks with Patkar to dissuade her from prolonging the dharna but she refused to withdraw it. Patkar had reached Dholpur along with her supporters after crossing the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border through Chambal, they said.

Her convoy had reached Uttar Pradesh border where Agra district administration stopped her from entering the state and moving ahead to Delhi..

