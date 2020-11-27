Left Menu
Metlink launches Snapper IPhone app rocketed 10,000 downloads

Released yesterday, the IPhone Snapper app adds to the suite of reload options already available to customers, making it even easier to hop on a bus by reducing barriers to payment.

27-11-2020
Users simply need to sign in to their existing Snapper account, then follow instructions to scan a Snapper card by holding it flat to the phone. Image Credit: ANI

Metlink has taken another step forward in customer convenience with the launch of the Snapper IPhone app, which makes it easy for iPhone users to top up Snapper cards, check balances, get details on card usage and much more.

As of today (27 November 2020), the app has rocketed to 10,000 downloads and is number one in the app store for free and travel apps.

"Snapper's move into the IPhone market is a big step. It gives our customers more options and better service. We already offer android top-ups so we now have a convenient service offering for most cellphone users," says Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher.

"The IPhone app strengthens our reload network, adding to Android users, Snapper Card reload kiosks and retail outlets throughout the region to ensure people can get easy access to top up services.

"We believe that broadening the reload base will also reduce the volume of cash transactions. They remain welcome, but expanding options for electronic payment lessens health and security risks."

No issues have been reported with the app, which underwent three months of testing by selected users. Its development was made possible by Apple agreeing to allow product development based on near field communication, a technology which enables transactions in with close proximity between card and phone. It is available on iPhone 7/iOS 13 and above.

Users simply need to sign in to their existing Snapper account, then follow instructions to scan a Snapper card by holding it flat to the phone.

"We expect customers to snap up the app because its time has come."

