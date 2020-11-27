Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet commences Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah flight operations

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has started its air services to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) from India with its first flight landing in the Gulf city from Delhi on Friday, making it the airline's 12th international destination.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:27 IST
SpiceJet commences Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah flight operations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has started its air services to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) from India with its first flight landing in the Gulf city from Delhi on Friday, making it the airline's 12th international destination. The launch of the services to one of the seven Emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), comes more than a year after the Gurugram-based airline announced its plans to launch a new international airline with RAK International airport besides making it as the first overseas hub in the UAE.

SpiceJet flight SG 160 took-off from Delhi's IGI Airport at 10:30 PM (local time) on November 26, to reach Ras Al Khaimah at 12:50 AM on Friday. The return flight, SG 161, departed at 1:50 AM to reach Delhi at 6:40 AM on Friday, SpiceJet said in a release.

In line with the aviation tradition to mark key milestones, the inaugural flight was greeted with a grand water cannon salute upon its arrival at the Ras Al Khaimah International airport, it added. The flight will be operated twice a week, the airline said adding the Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route will be operational on Thursdays and Sundays while the flight on the return leg will operate on Fridays and Mondays.

"The addition of Ras Al Khaimah as our 12th international destination marks an important milestone for us and represents a major stepping up of our commercial operations," said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet. Singh further said "Ras Al Khaimah airport has been an important partner for SpiceJet since the signing of a MoU with them last year and they are a major part of our expansion plans, which are to deliver more services to more destinations across the Indian sub-continent and the rest of the world." Ras Al Khaimah, the fourth-largest emirate of the UAE, is known for its close proximity to Dubai and is one of the key business hubs in the Emirates owing to world-class infrastructure, easy accessibility to seaports and international airports, among others.

It is also an important hub for SpiceJet in the Gulf region and the airline has operated around 350 cargo and 286 repatriation flights to and from the city since the nationwide lockdown in India, the release stated. "As an Indian airline we enjoy a significant amount of goodwill within Indian communities at the destinations we serve, with the UAE being no exception. We intend to build on this by delivering excellent value for our new service," Singh said.

"We are very excited to be playing a part in Ras Al Khaimah's and the UAE's post-COVID-19 recovery and look forward to building a strong rapport with SpiceJet passengers flying into and out of RAK Airport," he said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari tenders resignation as West Bengal transport minister: Sources.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari tenders resignation as West Bengal transport minister Sources....

Kangana bungalow demolition was illegal, smacks of malice: HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranauts bungalow here as illegal and said it smacks of malafide intentions. A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R ...

Malala Fund’s Malala Yousafzai signs up for UNESCO’s girls’ education campaign

Whether your school is open or not, I hope youll do whatever you can to continue learning even though it may have been many months since you have been to school, says Malala Yousafzai, girls education activist and co-founder of Malala Fund....

Good if brainless cinema is impacted by audience shift to OTT, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says audiences were exposed to quality world cinema on OTT platforms during the pandemic, which he hopes will lead them to reject formulaic films. With theatres closed for more than six months due to the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020