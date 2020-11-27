Left Menu
Sebi invites bids from agencies for office maintenance

In a notice inviting application from the interested parties, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the services would be required at the regulator's northern regional office in Delhi. The agency would provide outsourced staff to perform jobs related to office maintenance. Interested agencies will have to send in application to Sebi by December 17.

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday invited applications from agencies to provide staffers for maintenance of its office. In a notice inviting application from the interested parties, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the services would be required at the regulator's northern regional office in Delhi.

The agency would provide outsourced staff to perform jobs related to office maintenance. The agency would be responsible for providing the services of the support staff such as receptionist, data entry operator, driver, cook, office assistant and house keeper.

Sebi said agencies that have carried out satisfactory work preferably for central government, state government, public sector undertaking during the last seven years would be considered for empanelment. Interested agencies will have to send in application to Sebi by December 17.

