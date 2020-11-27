Equity indices trade flat during afternoon session

Left Menu
Ahead of the Q2 GDP numbers on Friday evening, the Indian equity benchmark indices were trading flat on Friday afternoon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Q2 GDP numbers on Friday evening, the Indian equity benchmark indices were trading flat during Friday afternoon. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 44,325.03 points and was trading at 44,314.34 points (at 12:30 pm), up by 54.60 points or 0.12 per cent during the afternoon trade.

BSE Sensex traded at a low of 44,071.61 points and high of 44,407.28 points so far in the trading session. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,009.70 points (at 12:30 pm), up by 22.70 points or 0.17 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- realty up by 2.90 per cent, auto increased by 2.28 per cent and consumer discretionary goods and services higher by 1.51 per cent. The sectors, which were trading lower were -- information technology done by 0.22 per cent, energy plummeted by 0.26 per cent and TECK lower by 0.12 per cent. (ANI)

