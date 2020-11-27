UK's Johnson says substantial differences on Brexit trade deal remain

UK's Johnson says substantial differences on Brexit trade deal remainReuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:00 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said substantial and important differences remained with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal.
"Clearly there are substantial and important differences still to be bridged but we're getting on with it," Johnson told reporters. "The likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU - there's a deal there to be done if they want to do it."
