Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 83 pc of Indian workforce nervous to go back to office without COVID-19 vaccine: Survey

Another insightful revelation was that 1 in 2 (50 per cent) of managers said their job security was much better now than before COVID-19," the survey report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:11 IST
Around 83 pc of Indian workforce nervous to go back to office without COVID-19 vaccine: Survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Around 83 per cent of employees in India are still nervous about going back to the office as there is no vaccine, according to a survey by IT company Atlassian. From an organisational perspective, 88 per cent of Indian employees believed their company was already well prepared for returning to the office, while 78 per cent of the workforce in India were annoyed that it took a pandemic to allow them to work from home, the survey found.

The survey, conducted in October, found that around 86 per cent of employees in India thought the members of their team feel closer to each other now and 75 per cent thought their team worked better together compared to pre-COVID-19. "The research findings point to how the 'new normal' will shape work, relationships and collaboration in the future. These are the voices of real people facing real complexities," Dinesh Ajmera, site lead and head of engineering (Bengaluru) at Atlassian, said in a statement.

Now is the opportunity to use the insights the company has been presented with to adapt for the better, guided by the experiences of employees around the world, he added. The company said it used a mixed-method approach, combining 19 in-depth remote interviews through Zoom with various workers in India, a two-week global diary study of six participants and a 15-minute quantitative survey of almost 1,400 knowledge workers across tier-1, tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India.

"People are sharing more personal experiences with their team. The majority of Indian employees (89 per cent) reported a feeling of unity and cohesion in their team. Another insightful revelation was that 1 in 2 (50 per cent) of managers said their job security was much better now than before COVID-19," the survey report said. It added that the pandemic has triggered a shift in managerial roles, and managers are feeling more integral to workflows and productivity than ever.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's daughter Aseefa to address opposition mega rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest child of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is scheduled to address the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movements PDM forthcoming jalsa in Multan. On Fri...

MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama 'Beehad ka Baghi'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 27 ANIMediawire Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian hinterlands is MX Exclusive Beehad Ka Baghi, that has dr...

SPIC Opens First Model Fertiliser Retail Shop - Kisan Suvidha Kendra in Kerala

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India The first private sector fertiliser company to set up an MFRS in Kerala. The MFRS is set up in association with Horti Research Centre LLP, a dealer with a network of over 4000 farmers. A...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast revealed, more on Edward Norton’s returning rumor

The remarkable success of Alita Battle Angel in 2019 paved the way for another movie Alita Battle Angel 2. The demand for the sequel is severe among fans.An online group known as The Alita Army has been actively campaigning for Alita Battl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020