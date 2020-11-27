BIAL asks passengers to avoid carrying prohibited items

The Bangalore International Airport Limited has asked passengers to avoid carrying prohibited items like blades, lighters, coconuts, toy guns, ghee packets and spices. In a statement, BIAL, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, said there was an increase in the seizure of prohibited goods over the last few months.

"The security team at the airport receives an average of over 500 kgs of prohibited articles each week. These items are confiscated by the CISF at the security screening area," the statement said It said passengers are unaware of the prohibited objects, which potentially impacts the security frisking process, resulting in delays due to the manual examination of such baggage.

BIAL said lighters, scissors, toy weapons, sharp metal objects, sporting goods, guns and firearms, tools, self defense equipment, explosive materials, flammable items, chemicals aerosols and liquids are prohibited..