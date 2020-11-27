SPIC Opens First Model Fertiliser Retail Shop - Kisan Suvidha Kendra in Kerala

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India • The first private sector fertiliser company to set up an MFRS in Kerala. • The MFRS is set up in association with Horti Research Centre LLP, a dealer with a network of over 4000 farmers.

• Also known as Kisan Suvidha Kendra, the Indian government introduced the concept of MFRS in the 2016-17 budget. ​ Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC), one of India's pioneers and leading agri-nutrient and fertiliser companies also a part of AM International, recently inaugurated a model fertiliser retail shop (MFRS) in Chettukuzhy, Idukki district, Kerala. SPIC is the first private fertiliser company to set-up an MFRS in the state. The shop is set up in association with Horti Research Centre LLP, a dealer with a network of over 4000 farmers. Idukki district has a potential retail market for plantation crops such as cardamom, tea, coffee, pepper, and vegetables. Also known as Kisan Suvidha Kendra, the Indian government introduced the concept of MFRS in the 2016-17 budget. Besides selling quality fertilisers at a genuine price, MFRS will provide a range of consulting and agriculture-related services for enhanced farm productivity. These include advice on organic and chemical fertiliser usage, soil and seed testing services among others. The samples collected by the MFRS will be sent to SAS Tuticorin for testing.

Congratulating the team on the launch, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, SPIC, and AM International, said, "SPIC has been a pioneer in partnering with Indian farmers in their agri-journey. The retail initiative is a way to get closer to our end customer - the farmer and to understand their needs better. MFRS will provide tailor-made scientific advisory solutions which will help local farmers increase their yield and maintain better soil health and nutrition. The availability of quality agri-nutrients at genuine prices will empower the Indian farmer ensuring better productivity, income, and prosperity.” Dignitaries during the launch included top state government elected representatives, district officials, respected citizens, and senior officials from the company. Ms. Jancy Reji Gramma – Panchayat President, Chettukuzhy, inaugurated the MFRS in the presence of company representatives and members of the district's agriculture community. All COVID-19-related precautionary measures were adhered to during the inauguration ceremony. SPIC digitally enabled the shop by making available mFMS id and PoS machines. Idukki district was chosen for setting up the first MFRS as it has a potential retail market for plantation crops such as cardamom, tea, coffee, pepper, and vegetables. The dealer has a strong team and network of more than 4000 farmers in the district.

SPIC plans to set up another MFRS in Kerala's Wayanad district in the first quarter of 2021. Wayanad district has good potential for organic fertiliser sales since the main crops cultivated in the area are banana, tea, coffee, pepper, and ginger. About Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) Founded in 1969, SPIC has served the Indian farmer's agri-productivity needs with scientific rigour and environment- friendly products over the last four decades. One of India's first petrochemicals company with a focus on fertilisers, today it is amongst the most recalled agri-brands in rural India trusted by the Indian farmer. It continues with its mission to empower Indian farmers and agriculturists with products that not only increase farm productivity and yield but simultaneously replenish soil health. With a state-of-the-art modern fertiliser complex producing 6.2 lakh tons of Neem Coated Urea, the company is a torch-bearer in India's progress towards national farm productivity and food sufficiency.

Website - www.spic.in About AM International Holdings Private Limited AM International is a diversified, multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture. Headquartered in Singapore, it has been trusted by millions of customers for over six decades. Today, many of the group’s businesses are market leaders with footprints across South East Asia, India and the United Kingdom. The group’s business verticals include fertilisers & supply chain, petrochemicals, infrastructure, healthcare and green energy. Website - www.aminternational.sg PWR PWR