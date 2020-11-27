Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDP contraction slows to 7.5 per cent in Q2, India officially enters recession

The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July to September quarter (Q2 FY21), government data showed here on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:28 IST
GDP contraction slows to 7.5 per cent in Q2, India officially enters recession
Though this is a rebound from the earlier quarter but with this contraction Indian economy has hit technical recession for the first time.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July to September quarter (Q2 FY21), government data showed here on Friday. Though this is a rebound from the earlier quarter but with this contraction Indian economy has hit technical recession for the first time.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, gross value added (GVA) came in at minus 7 per cent. The economy had contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21), marking the first contraction in more than 40 years as COVID-19 pandemic compressed consumer demand and private investments.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 33.14 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.84 lakh crore in Q2 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 7.5 per cent as compared to 4.4 per cent growth in Q2 2019-20," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement. " Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q2 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 30.49 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.78 lakh crore in Q2 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 7 per cent," it added.

The statement said during the quarter trade, hotels, transport and communication saw a dip of -15.6 per cent while public administration, defence and other services by -12.2 per cent. The financial, real estate and professional services sector contracted by 8.1 per cent and construction by 8.6 per cent. Some sectors have bounced back with resumption of economic activities. The electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services have shown a growth of 4.4 per cent; agriculture, forestry and fishing sector at 3.4 per cent and manufacturing sector showed a marginal growth of 0.6 per cent.

The economy was already slowing before the pandemic struck, growing only 4.2 per cent in the last fiscal year, its slowest pace in 11 years. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian economy witnessing strong recovery: Sitharaman

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route

National carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared to trace a phallic-like route in the sky during a commercial flight, Russias state aviation authority has recommende...

Ind vs Aus: Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI after picking side injury

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may be a doubtful started for the second ODI against India as he picked up a side injury during the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Stoinis left the...

COVID-19 epidemic in Britain shrinking with R estimated below 1

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly with the reproduction R number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of Englands second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said on Friday.The ...

DTC Board gives nod to procure 1,250 low-floor buses

In a move that will boost public transport in the national capital, the Delhi Transport Corporation DTC Board in its meeting on Friday decided for procurement of 1,250 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020