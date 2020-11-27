Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo's Vijayawada-Tiruchi flight cockpit crew member suffers mild heart attack before landing

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI): A cockpit crew member of an IndiGo airlines flight coming from Vijayawada suffered a "mild heart attack" before the aircraft landed at Tiruchirappalli airport on Friday, officials said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:02 IST
IndiGo's Vijayawada-Tiruchi flight cockpit crew member suffers mild heart attack before landing

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI): A cockpit crew member of an IndiGo airlines flight coming from Vijayawada suffered a "mild heart attack" before the aircraft landed at Tiruchirappalli airport on Friday, officials said. The crew member complained of chest pain at the time of landing and was rushed to a hospital where doctors diagnosed mild heart attack, an official of the airlines said.

The aircraft landed safely but its onward journey to Chennai was cancelled. "The pilot was taken to a hospital and later diagnosed with a mild heart attack. He is expected to undergo an angioplasty tomorrow (in Tiruchirappalli)", the official told PTI.

Angioplasty is a procedure used to open blocked arteries of the heart. The airlines declined to divulge any further details, including the number of passengers onboard the flight that arrived from Vijayawada.

A Tamil Nadu minister among the passengers booked for Chennai reached Madurai by road and took a flight from there, airport sources said. The airline on its website said the Chennai-bound flight, scheduled to depart at 08.45 am and arrive at 09.55 am, was cancelled.

Later, the other passengers were accommodated in another flight to Chennai, they said..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to double net borrowing for 2021 to fight pandemic impact

Germany plans to almost double the borrowing it had planned for next year to finance emergency aid for businesses during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. The parliamentary budget committ...

Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route

National carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared to trace a phallic-like route in the sky during a commercial flight, Russias state aviation authority has recommende...

Ind vs Aus: Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI after picking side injury

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may be a doubtful started for the second ODI against India as he picked up a side injury during the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Stoinis left the...

COVID-19 epidemic in Britain shrinking with R estimated below 1

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly with the reproduction R number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of Englands second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020