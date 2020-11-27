Rabi sowing satisfactory so far during COVID-19, acreage up 4 pc: Govt

The government on Friday said the progress of rabi (winter) crop sowing has been "satisfactory" so far, notwithstanding the COVID-19 challenges as total acreage increased by 4.02 per cent to Rs 348.24 lakh hectare from 334.78 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. The area sown to wheat, the main winter crop, has increased marginally to 151.58 lakh hectare till November 27 of the rabi season in 2020-21 crop year (July-June), as against 150.49 lakh hectare a year ago.

Rabi sowing begins from October while harvesting from March onwards. "It is observed from the weekly progress of rabi sowing area coverage in some states mainly Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have shown increased area under Rapeseed and Mustard, Pulses and other crops," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

However, the overall trend of sowing coverage is "very good" and it is expected to achieve the targeted area as discussed with the states, it said. "During COVID-19 period, the progress of area coverage under rabi crops is satisfactory as on date," it added.

As per the latest data, pulses area has increased by 13.27 per cent to 99.45 lakh hectare so far this rabi season from 87.80 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. Of which, gram alone has been planted in 69.36 lakh hectare as against 60.76 lakh hectare.

Coarse Cereals have been sown in five per cent lesser area at 27.39 lakh hectare so far compared to 28.91 lakh hectare in the same period last year. Whereas oilseeds acreage has increased by five per cent to 61.64 lakh hectare till November 27 this season, from 58.73 lakh hectare a year ago.

Of which, mustard alone has been covered in 57.44 lakh hectare so far this season, about 6.61 per cent higher than 53.88 lakh hectare last year. According to the ministry, there was two per cent less rain received so far during the winter when compared to the period from October 1 and November 19 this year.

The Central Water Commission has said live water storage so far in 128 reservoirs was 94 per cent of what it was in the year-ago period..