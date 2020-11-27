Discover the Joy of Giving with Jacqueline Way on Moonshot Conversations

Over the past two weeks, Lina Ashar and Agnelorajesh Athaide have explored several benefits of giving and contribution on their live show - Moonshot Conversations powered by Korroboree. Keeping in tune with the joy of giving, they are thrilled to host Jacqueline Way, Founder of 365give this Sunday the 29th of November at 5:00 PM. She will share her inspiring story of creating a habit of giving and kindness every day.

Jacqueline is a philanthropist and a motivational speaker - one of the top 100 most-watched Ted Talk speakers. She is a light-bearer of happiness and with her son Nic, she founded 365give - "Change the World 1 Give, 1 Day at a Time". Her indomitable spirit in making people aware of the positive global impact that every small action can bring has been admired worldwide. Exploring the several benefits of developing and nurturing habits of giving, Agnelorajesh and Lina shared the idea of a "Share Box" where every family member can store unused yet useful items that will be donated to the ones who need them.

Moonshot Conversations powered by Korroboree was started to spread self-awareness, enabling individuals to maximize their potential and in turn discover their best versions. The initial aim was to collaborate with parents and students to help them build a strong foundation right from the beginning. However, each Sunday live episode of Moonshot Conversation on Facebook Live with Lina and Agnelorajesh has been so much more than just solidifying the foundation. From exploring the science of motivation to understanding the power of habits, Moonshot Conversations has 23 live episodes with more than 14M views! Several episodes have been graced by the presence of global thought leaders like Hector Garcia, Andrew Newman, Layla El Khadri, Simone Singh, Raageshwari Loomba, Drums Sivamani, Runa Rizvi and Ani Choying Drolma.

Watch the live Moonshot Conversation on - www.facebook.com/MoonShotConversations Agnelorajesh Athaide is an educationist, author, first-generation serial and social entrepreneur, a keen player in the e-commerce sector and a business investor. He is also the Founder and Chairman of St. Angelos Computers Ltd. and St. Angelo's VNCT Ventures, a new age real estate venture; and the chief mentor and Co-founder of the Business Opportunities Club - a premium business networking and mentoring platform that helps SME's and MSME's scale up to the next level.

As a self-made entrepreneur with an inspiring story of passion, self-motivation, and the will power to succeed, Agnelorajesh today is a formidable inspirational speaker and a business strategist and investor, helping next-generation entrepreneurs dream big and achieve their goals. Jacqueline Way is a philanthropist and a motivational speaker. But what makes her truly an inspiration for the world is her zeal to spread happiness through little acts every day. She is the founder of 365give, a charitable organization that touches people's hearts and souls inspiring them to donate and indulge in the act of giving. Her belief system is strongly rooted in the vision of 365care - creating lasting positive change globally through daily giving. As one of the most viewed Top 100 Ted Talk speakers, Jacqueline continues her journey to help people worldwide resonate with her ideas of giving and change the world into a happier place.

Lina Ashar is a teacher at heart and started her career as one in Australia, before she came to India. Her passion for crafting impactful journeys for children has led her to found Kangaroo Kids Education Limited that runs Kangaroo Kids Preschools and Billabong High International Schools across India, Dubai, Maldives and Qatar. She is one of the most renowned educators and edupreneurs who is trusted by parents, an inspiration to those that work with her and loved by the children she works with. Lina's spirit was dampened by the schooling system that killed the creativity, individuality and the soul of children and saw potential as finite rather than infinite. This longing to see children as creative, to honour their individuality and nurture their potential was the seed. She joined hands with a dear friend and Korroboree was born.

