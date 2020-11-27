Cal HC to resume normal functioning from Dec 7

The Calcutta High Court will resume normal functioning from December 7, maintaining COVID- 19 protocols, Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan said in an order on Friday. It said that in view of the present situation and keeping in mind that both the metro railway and the suburban railways have resumed services, the full complement of judges will sit in the high court with the usual determination from the said date.

The Chief Justice, upon consideration of the recommendations of the high court's Covid committee, ordered that health and safety protocols, as recommended by the West Bengal government from time to time in connection with the pandemic, must always be maintained. In the administrative order, Chief Justice Radhakrishnan said that no crowding inside the courtrooms will be permitted, adding that distancing norms must be adhered to in the corridors.

"In case of overcrowding in the corridors or bar- rooms, the judicial business may be stopped or suspended for the rest of the day," it said. Judicial work will be taken up from 10.45 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

As far as the district judiciary is concerned, every effort should be made to resume normal functioning in the courts, depending on the situation prevailing in the relevant city or town, the order added..