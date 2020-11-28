Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's ethanol push prompts sugar mills to raise production

The Centre's push for ethanol seems to have encouraged the sugar factories to increase cane crushing, as 149 mills in Maharashtra have produced 109 lakh quintal sugar within a fortnight of the beginning of the crushing season this year, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 14:26 IST
Govt's ethanol push prompts sugar mills to raise production
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Centre's push for ethanol seems to have encouraged the sugar factories to increase cane crushing, as 149 mills in Maharashtra have produced 109 lakh quintal sugar within a fortnight of the beginning of the crushing season this year, an official said. The Centre had, in 2018, allowed sugar mills to produce ethanol directly from sugarcane juice, unlike earlier when there was a restriction on using molasses as base.

Recently, the Union government had decided to allow use of old stock of wheat and rice for ethanol production that can be blended with petrol and diesel. "The mills this year have decided to produce certain quantity of ethanol to be sold in the domestic market. It means that there will not be any glut of sugar in the market.

There will be limited surplus stock of it this year," Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said. The Centre has floated tenders seeking supply of 350 crore litres of ethanol to be blended with vehicle fuel. So far, sugar mills across the country have expressed willingness to produce 322 crore litres of ethanol.

"It shows the enthusiasm of operators of sugar mills towards ethanol production," B B Thombare, chairman of West Indian Sugar Mill Association, said. The data shared by his office showed that 149 mills in Maharashtra have crushed 131 lakh tonne sugarcane so far and produced 109 lakh quintal sugar.

The crushing season generally commences mid-November and lasts till March next year. As per the figures, by the end of the season last year, 147 mills- 79 cooperative and 68 private- had crushed 545.26 lakh tonnes of sugarcane and produced 66.61 lakh tonne sugar.

This year, 79 cooperative and 70 private mills have started cane crushing and produced 109 lakh quintal sugar from 131 lakh tonne crushing till now, the data showed. "The cane crushing and sugar production figures will jump in December as more mills join. Once these factories start operations, sugarcane crushing will go up further," Gaikwad said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing more plant matter and very little red meat or poultry, maybe even better for cardiovascular and metabolic health than the traditional version--at least in men. The research was published online ...

Baffled Imran Khan denies permission for anti-govt rally in Multan

Baffled by protests against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to spread of Covid-19. The ...

Raut hits back at Fadnavis for his barb against CM Thackeray

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauton Saturday took a swipe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP for accusing his successor Uddhav Thackeray of threatening his opponents. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis told reporters that he had...

African-American cancer survivors tend to survive more with social needs: Study

A study from the American Cancer Society ACS claims about the relationship between lower health-related quality of life HRQOL with social needs factors of African-American cancer survivors including food and economic security, housing, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020