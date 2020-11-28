Ather Energy discontinues Ather 450 scooter, replaces it with 450X, 450 Plus trims

Left Menu
This marks the end of phase one of Ather Energy as a company as it moves on to a new stage of rapid growth aided by a new round of Series D funding, it added. "Our maiden model, Ather 450 was the outcome of four years of continuous work on R&D, design, prototype building and testing, and improving the product to make it production worthy.

Electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy on Saturday said it has decided to replace its first product, Ather 450, with Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus, which have been built on the same platform, with improved hardware and software capabilities. The company had launched the Ather 450 in 2018.

The company will stop the sale of Ather 450 on November 28 in both Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather Energy said in a statement. This marks the end of phase one of Ather Energy as a company as it moves on to a new stage of rapid growth aided by a new round of Series D funding, it added.

"Our maiden model, Ather 450 was the outcome of four years of continuous work on R&D, design, prototype building and testing, and improving the product to make it production worthy. The learnings from Ather 450 in terms of design, specifications and production along with feedback from the owners has helped shape the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus," Ather Energy Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said. The company is now looking forward to delivering new products across all cities, he added.

With the introduction of Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus, the company is focusing on delivering the products in new markets - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Kolkata, Ather Energy said. The deliveries of Ather's Series 1 model have already begun in a few markets and will soon be available across the country, it added.

The company will also set up 135 public fast charging (Ather Grid Points) across 11 cities by the end of the year, it said..

