Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka willing to meet its debt obligations, says govt after Fitch downgrades country's ratings

"The Government has repeatedly expressed its ability and willingness to meet all its debt obligations falling due in the period ahead," the finance ministry said in a statement. The government wishes to reaffirm to foreign investors that have put faith in Sri Lanka continuously over the past several years that the country remains willing and able to meet its debt obligations, as it has done impeccably in the past, the statement said.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:51 IST
Sri Lanka willing to meet its debt obligations, says govt after Fitch downgrades country's ratings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sri Lanka remains willing and able to meet all its debt obligations as it has done in the past, the government said on Saturday, a day after Fitch downgraded the country's sovereign credit rating to "CCC". Fitch Ratings said on Friday it was downgrading Sri Lanka from "B-" to "CCC", barely above default, after the government's 2021 budget showed too steep revenue projections, following earlier tax cuts and a higher deficit for 2021 than 2020.

The ratings agency said the budget was lacking a credible fiscal consolidation strategy and provides only limited details on the potential revenue impact of some of the measures announced, raising uncertainty about the government's planned reduction in government debt and budget deficit. "The Government has repeatedly expressed its ability and willingness to meet all its debt obligations falling due in the period ahead," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The government wishes to reaffirm to foreign investors that have put faith in Sri Lanka continuously over the past several years that the country remains willing and able to meet its debt obligations, as it has done impeccably in the past, the statement said. It said the assessment had ignored several key proposals presented in the 2021 Budget regarding deficit financing in the period ahead.

"As indicated in the Budget 2021, the government has adopted a novel approach in relation to foreign financing while enhancing the effectiveness of already secured financing channels, aimed at reducing the share of foreign financing of the budget deficit over the medium term," it said. The government said that Sri Lanka will engage with all investment and development partners and implement necessary measures to build up reserves through non-debt creating inflows.

"Investors are invited to approach the Sri Lankan policy authorities at the highest levels who are dedicated to facilitate any one-on-one or roadshow discussions, without being dissuaded by such baseless rating action," it said. The "CCC" rating means Fitch considers default to be "a real possibility", according to its ratings framework.

Sri Lanka, which relies heavily on tourism and garment exports for foreign exchange reserves, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has undercut consumer demand and severely affected global travel this year.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.The All Blacks scored five tries to earn a...

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives which was held here after a gap of six years. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeti...

Odisha, Jamshedpur eye first win of ISL season 7

Their campaigns off to disappointing starts, both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC would be keen to register their first victory of the season when they take on each other in their second Indian Super League match here on Sunday. While Odisha FC...

UP governor gives nod to ordinance against forcible religious conversions

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020